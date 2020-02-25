Bill Could Lead to Harsher Sentences for Crimes Oklahoma Voters Reduced to Misdemeanors

A state Senate committee has approved a bill that could change sentences for some minor property crimes.

Senate Bill 1587 changes from 90 days to one year the time period during which the total cost of three or more offenses can be added up to pass the felony threshold of $1,000.

Voters reduced certain nonviolent property crimes under $1,000 from felonies to misdemeanors by passing State Question 780 in 2016.

Sen. Wayne Shaw said the lesser penalties, in place since 2017, have emboldened shoplifting rings.

"We’re dealing with organized crime, literally. There’s not a lot of people involved in this, but they’re literally going and stealing from stores and then fencing them," Shaw said.

Open Justice Oklahoma Director Ryan Gentzler said according to crime data from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, however, shoplifting rates have been flat for five years.

"There’s absolutely no evidence to show that State Question 780 is connected with any sort of rise in crime because there is no rise in shoplifting rates after the question went into effect," Gentzler said.

Gentzler said if shoplifting really is happening more often, that means businesses are not reporting it to police.

Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform Executive Director Kris Steele said he thinks lawmakers running bills like SB1587 are being pushed by prosecutors.

"Who have a mentality that punishment rather than rehabilitation is a more effective approach to reducing crime, which the research says is inaccurate," Steele said.

Sen. Stephanie Bice said Oklahoma already sets a low bar for felony larceny at $1,000.

"In other states surrounding us, including Texas, it’s $2,500. So, my concern is that we are really taking a step back as it relates to potentially criminalizing … uh, incarcerating is the better word — more people for these larceny charges based on the small dollar threshold," Bice said during Monday's committee hearing.

SB1587 now goes to the full Senate.