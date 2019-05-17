Bison Processing Plants in the Works

Two Native American tribes in Oklahoma are planning to build a meat processing plant in

an effort to take a more active role in bringing the nations’ bison herd to the marketplace, a tribal business official said.

Nathan Hart, business director for the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes, noted an eatery at the American Indian Cultural Center and Museum currently being developed in Oklahoma City could sell the meat plant’s first bison entrees.

Hart said the U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected processing plant being built in El Reno will be chiefly for bison, but the planned 150-acre (around 60-hectare) site will also take in cattle and wild game, The Journal Record reported.