Bixby Braces for Flooding

Bixby residents use the last hours of daylight to fill sandbags ahead of the flooding Arkansas River. City officials expect the downtown section of Bixby to have about one-foot of standing water as the Arkansas pours from its banks.

Residents in the Woodland Acres Housing area, near 174thand South Mingo, have been told to be ready to evacuate as the water comes up. No flooding is expected north of the Arkansas River.

For many people this is the first time they have experienced flooding in Bixby. The last time the Arkansas flooded the town was back in the early 1990s.