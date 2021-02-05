Bixby City Council Putting $28.5M In Bonds To April Ballot

Voters in Bixby will be asked to approve four bond propositions in April totaling $28.5 million.

Those propositions are $8.5 million for a new fire station south of 141st Street, $16.3 million for five major road projects, $1.7 million for Bentley Park Sports Complex expansion and $2 million for drainage projects.

"This bond maintains our current city tax rate and does not raise taxes for our citizens. It lays the groundwork for our future growth and infrastructure needs not only for our current residents, but also for future generations," Mayor Brian Guthrie said in a statement.

City officials say the fire department has outgrown its 40-year-old downtown station. The new station would include room for an ambulance.

The road infrastructure bond would pay for construction, extension and improvements along 131st Street from Memorial Drive to Mingo Road, Mingo Road from 101st to 111th streets, 161st Street from Memorial Drive to Central Intermediate School, and 131st Street from Mingo to Garnett roads.

The funds for Bentley Park Sports Complex would cover land acquisition, construction, repairs and renovations, and beautification.

Drainage projects are slated for both north and south Bixby.

The city council approved a resolution this week to put the bonds on the ballot after two years of discussions. Bixby voters last approved a bond issue in 2016.