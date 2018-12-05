Bixby Man Charged With Murder, Arson in Stepfather's Death

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) — A 32-year-old man faces murder, arson and other charges in connection with the death of his 60-year-old stepfather in northeastern Oklahoma.

Rogers County online court records show Kevin Foster of Bixby is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree arson, desecration of a corpse and other counts in the Nov. 15 death of Rick Swan of Claremore.

Swan's charred body was discovered in a burned travel trailer parked inside a barn. Swan was married to Foster's late mother, but the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation hasn't released a motive in his death.

Foster's being held in the Rogers County Jail without bond. Court records do not indicate that he is represented by an attorney who could speak on his behalf.