Bixby Students Back in Court

Four former Oklahoma high school players accused of raping a teammate with a pool cue have been ordered to pay $300 in restitution, plus fines and court costs.

Court records indicate that a juvenile judge allowed the four on Jan. 18 to stipulate to juvenile charges of felony assault, the juvenile court equivalent of a guilty plea, instead of to rape by instrumentation. As a result, the judge found them delinquent and ordered them to pay the restitution and $112.50 in fines and court costs or perform 11 hours of community service.

If the four former Bixby High School players had been found delinquent of the rape charges, state law would have required them to register on the juvenile sex offender registry.

Three of the accused were age 17 while the other and the victim were 16. The Associated Press isn’t identifying them because of their ages.