Black Lives Matter: Edmond Shooting Shows Police 'Fear'

A Black Lives Matter leader in Oklahoma City says this week's fatal shooting of a naked, unarmed teenager shows an "inherent fear of people of color."

Police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond shot and killed the black, 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis on Monday inside a home they say he had broken into.

The Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, executive director of the Oklahoma City chapter of Black Lives Matter, says the organization is pushing for more training for officers to recognize inherent biases against black people and for dealing with anyone having a mental episode.

Dickerson said Thursday she did not know Lewis' immediate family, but the fact that he was running naked in public shows there were "definitely some cognitive issues."

Edmond police spokeswoman Jenny Wagnon said Thursday that investigators are working with attorneys for Sgt. Milo Box and Officer Denton Scherman to arrange interviews.

Wagnon says the two officers followed 17-year-old Isaiah Mark Lewis into the home Monday and at least one fired multiple times after a struggle with the teen and a stun gun failed to subdue him.

Vicki Lewis, the teen's mother, said Wednesday during a press conference broadcast on the Oklahoma City Black Lives Matter Facebook page that she wants more answers about her son's death.

Lewis says the only time she has heard from police in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond was when they told her that her 17-year-old child was dead.