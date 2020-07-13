Board Begins Crafting Rules to Handle Death Penalty Commutation Applications

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is getting to work on rules for how it will handle commutation applications from inmates sentenced to die.

An attorney general opinion last month confirmed the interpretation of the board’s general counsel that it may consider their requests. Parole board member Kelly Doyle said Monday she’d like to hear from the inmates themselves in the first step of the process, in which the board generally gets a packet on their case.

"I could not see a chance for somebody to get to stage two., and that’s when people would have the opportunity to speak for themselves. I’ve never felt that the two-stage process, one where you just review and then you vote, is appropriate for some of these more serious crimes," Doyle said.

Parole board member and retired judge Allen McCall said he would like to see more time for hearing from those involved in a case than the current 10 minutes to be split among an inmate, lawyer and delegate.

"I think we need to move forward and set up a procedure that’s a little more fair. I mean, doing  a death penalty case as a commutation is kind of like having open-heart surgery in an eye doctor’s office," McCall said.

McCall has been resistant to have the pardon and parole board take up commutation applications from death-row inmates. Last month, he threatened Executive Director Steven Bickley with a grand jury investigation if he did not seek an attorney general's opinion to confirm the board could take up such requests.

Bickley did, and the attorney general issued an opinion confirming a position given by Gov. Kevin Stitt's general counsel and echoed by the agency's general counsel and board chair.

McCall also believes commutation hearings for capital cases must be done in-person. There are also consideration of at what point if any during their appeals process death-row inmates may apply.

The parole board’s attorney expects to have rules finalized by November or December.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board

Related Content

Parole Board Declines Director's Request for Leave to Ease Friction with Member

By 18 minutes ago
Serge Melki

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Monday voted against letting its executive director take leave in a bid to help settle tensions between him and a board member who threatened him with a grand jury investigation.

The vote was 2–2, but the absence of Chair Robert Gilliland went down as a third vote against Executive Director Steven Bickley’s request for a roughly six-week leave.

AG Releases Document to Affirm Julius Jones' Guilt After Saying Parole Board Can Weigh Commutation

By Jul 6, 2020
Justice for Julius

Saying someone must advocate for the family of Paul Howell, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter released on Monday a 12-page summary to outline what he says is "overwhelming" evidence of guilt for Julius Jones, a Black man on death row 20 years for a crime he and advocates say he didn’t commit.

Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board Denies DA's Request to Disqualify Two Members

By Jun 8, 2020

Updated June 9, 11:45 a.m. to include a statement from District Attorney Laura Austin Thomas. 

In response to a request from the district attorney for Logan and Payne Counties, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board said Monday it has no authority to disqualify members from hearing cases over potential conflicts of interest.

Executive Director Steven Bickley said DA Laura Austin Thomas made a blanket request based on Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle’s previous work with organizations that help inmates transition to life outside of prison.