Board Recommends Nine More Inmates for Commutations from Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is recommending that sentences be commuted for nine more prison inmates convicted of various nonviolent offenses that would mostly be misdemeanors today.

The five-member panel voted Wednesday to forward the recommendations to Gov. Mary Fallin, who is expected to take action on the recommendations before her term ends next month.

The nine inmates, mostly women convicted of drug crimes, were among a group of 46 inmates targeted for early release by Oklahomans for Criminal Justice Reform. That bipartisan group of civic and business leaders is working to reduce Oklahoma's incarceration rate, which is the highest in the nation.

A term-limited Republican, Fallin has pushed for changes to reduce Oklahoma's prison population and last week signed commutations for 21 other inmates .