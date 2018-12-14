Body Found at Superfund Site

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Missouri man has been found dead in far northeastern Oklahoma.

The OSBI said Friday that the body of 24-year-old Tyler Applebee was found Wednesday by hunters near the former town of Cardin in Ottawa County.

The OSBI says Applebee had no known connection to Oklahoma and investigators are seeking information about his activities leading up to Wednesday.

A suspected cause of death has not been released.

The now ghost town of Cardin is about 85 miles northeast of Tulsa is part of the Tar Creek Superfund site. Residents were bought out by the federal government nearly 10 years ago because of lead contamination due to decades of lead and zinc mining.