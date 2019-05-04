Boil Order Issues for Sardis Lake

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has advised the Sardis Lake Water Authority, located in Pushmataha County, to inform residents and users of the drinking water to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.

This order was issued due to high turbidity and low chlorine in the water system.The following water systems purchase water from the Sardis Lake Water Authority, and therefore are also under the boil order:

•Clayton PWA•Pushmataha Co. RWD #1•Pushmataha Co. RWD #5 (Nashoba)

•Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Potatoe Hills

•Sardis Lake Corps of Engineers facilities at Sardis Cove

The boil order is only for the Sardis Lake Water Authority and the water systems that purchase water from that system. The boil order does notinclude many areas of Pushmataha County. If a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, the customer should check their water bill.Residents will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.