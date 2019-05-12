Bracing for Potential Flooding, Sand Bags are Being Filled

Sand Bags are being filed in Sand Springs ahead of any potential flooding of the Arkansas River in the Tulsa area. As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, water was flowing into Lake Keystone at a rate of 130,000 cubic feet per second. The rate of discharge from the dam into the Arkansas is at 78,200 CFS.

Sand bag equipment from the Army Corps of Engineers at Kansas City was brought to the Tulsa District to help fill the bags. The bags are placed in storage IF they should become needed.

Water into Keystone Lake comes from Kaw Lake, near Ponca City, which flows in from Kansas. There has been flooding in Kansas, including the closing of I-35 South of Wichita.