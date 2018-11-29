Brady Name is Now Gone

There will no longer be a Brady Street in Tulsa … Tate or Mathew. On an 8-to-1 vote, the Tulsa City Council voted again last night to change the name. It will now be called Reconciliation Way.

The street was originally named for Tulsa pioneer Tate Brady. After decades, the name was changed six years ago after it was learned he had ties to the Ku Klux Klan at the time of the Tulsa Race Riot and Massacre.

As a compromise the council selected famed Civil War photographer Mathew Brady as a compromise. This Brady had no ties to Tulsa.

City Councilor Blake Ewing was the driving force behind the latest name change. He felt calling the street Mathew Brady was more of a cop-out than a compromise.

Only interim District 7 Councilor Arianna Moore voted against the latest name change.