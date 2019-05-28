Braggs Residents Being Air Lifted to Safety

Officials say a small town in eastern Oklahoma is completely surrounded by water from major flooding on the Arkansas River.

Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Keli Cain says about 260 residents live in Braggs and it is not clear how many people evacuated before the flooding began.

Cain says Muskogee County officials are urging voluntary evacuations of low-lying areas along the river, where water could be seen up to roofs. Wagoner County officials are also urging evacuations for areas along both the Arkansas and the rising Verdigris River.