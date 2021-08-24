Breweries Call On Tulsa City Council To Approve New Mask Mandate

By 21 minutes ago

Ten Tulsa breweries are asking city councilors to reinstitute a citywide mask mandate on Wednesday.

The breweries are American Solera, Cabin Boys, Dead Armadillo, Eerie Abbey Ales, Heirloom Rustic Ales, Marshall Brewing, Neff Brewery, Nothing’s Left, Pippin’s Taproom and Renaissance Brewing — collectively, the Tulsa Craft Brewery Alliance.

Heirloom Rustic Ales co-owner Jake Miller said they had a meeting last week because of concerns with rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. That led to a commitment from all 10 breweries to strongly encourage masks unless guests are seated at their tables, and to the letter sent to the council and Mayor G.T. Bynum.

"I thought it was really encouraging that 10 breweries that I'm sure have a whole lot of different political backgrounds and there's a lot of political diversity within that group, all came together and decided this was the best move. And we just really hope that city council can overcome the politics and follow the public health narrative," Miller said.

While the breweries are strongly encouraging masks on their own, Marshall Brewing Company Taproom Manager Kyle Johnson said pandemic shutdowns followed by mask politics have created economic pressure on the local industry, made up of small, mostly family owned operations.

"It's a very tough decision to decide to take the route that has public safety in mind, which is to keep requiring masks, at the risk of losing revenue to people who say, 'OK, I'm not going to go to this brewery because they're requiring a mask when there's another brewery a block down the road that's not requiring it,'" Johnson said.

The council is considering a requirement for people 4 years old and older to wear masks in public places. A procedural motion to vote on the proposal in a special meeting last week fell one vote short.

The new mask mandate needs six votes to take effect immediately.

A previous mask mandate for people age 10 and up expired at the end of April, when new infections in Tulsa County were at a 10-month low. Since then, reported cases have increased each of the past 10 weeks, and hospitals are nearing COVID patient numbers last seen in January.

Tags: 
Tulsa City Council
COVID-19
Beer

Related Content

Tulsa Council Takes No Action On Proposed New Mask Requirement In Special Meeting

By Aug 16, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The City of Tulsa will continue not to have a mask mandate until at least Aug. 25.

A special meeting Monday night to consider a proposal for those 4 years and older to wear masks in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 went without a vote after a procedural motion to call one failed to get the required two-thirds majority.

The five councilors agreeing to call a vote were Mykey Arthrell-Knezek, Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Kara Joy McKee. The four opposed were Jeannie Cue, Connie Dodson, Jayme Fowler and Phil Lakin.

Saint Francis COVID Hospitalizations Nearing Winter Peak

By 22 hours ago

Saint Francis officials said in a Monday update their COVID hospitalizations are nearing their early winter record.

The hospital reported 282 COVID patients Monday, including nine children. That represents about 25% of staffed beds across all inpatient facilities. The winter peak was 309 COVID patients.

Acute Care Nursing Director Christy Pisarra said things feel different this time because of a lack of community support. She said nurses and doctors leave the hospital after their demanding shifts and see people have largely moved on from the pandemic.

Epidemiologist Warns Oklahoma's Delta Variant–Driven COVID Surge Is Not Waning

By Aug 20, 2021
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

A former state health official warns Oklahoma has not hit its peak for the COVID-19 surge driven by the Delta variant.

OU epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said according to his model — which considers factors like vaccination rates, mask wearing and kids returning to school — transmission of the virus has more than doubled since June, and reported new infections and hospitalizations will continue to rise at least through August.

Wendelboe said other researchers are seeing information that supports that, including OU’s team testing wastewater samples for the coronavirus.