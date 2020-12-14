Related Program: 
"Broke: Patients Talk about Money with Their Doctor"

Monday, December 14th
    Aired on Monday, December 14th.

Our guest is the author and doctor Michael Stein, who's also a professor of health law, policy, and management at Boston University. He tells us about his new book, which presents the many various moving, sobering, genuine, and often heartbreaking accounts of his patients about money...and about having (or not having) enough money to simply get by in the U.S. today. "Broke" gives us the words and thoughts of those now facing the reality of having to choose between getting medical treatments or paying their bills. As was noted of this book by Dr. Raymond Barfield of Duke University: "I have never read a book that moved me more, as a physician, regarding the plight, courage, and creativity of patients."

