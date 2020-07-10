Broken Arrow Holds Groundbreaking for New Restaurant and Retail Development, Tiger Hill Plaza

By 4 hours ago

Broken Arrow officials, project developers and others line up for a groundbreaking Friday at Tiger Hill Plaza.
Credit Matt Trotter / KWGS

Work is underway at one of the last sites available for commercial development in north Broken Arrow’s retail core.

Tiger Hill Plaza is 30,000-square foot restaurant and retail project going up on 5.5 acres on the southwest corner of Lynn Lane and Kenosha.

"Who are the two smart guys building a retail center in the middle of a pandemic? But we don’t build for today. We build for a year, two years down the road," said Steve Walman, who is developing the project along with Neal Bhow. "Keeping a long-term approach to this and the belief that America’s going to continue to operate the way it was once this is overcome, that’s what we relied on."

Mayor Craig Thurmond said with Oklahoma cities restricted to sales tax revenue, projects like Tiger Hill Plaza are important for a growing city like Broken Arrow.

"Almost every business that opens up, restaurant that opens up, will be at least one more police officer, one more firefighter, one more employee. Just add up the businesses and see how many more employees we can add," Thurmond said.

While Tiger Hill Plaza won't have an anchor tenant, Walman expects it will be 80% leased when it opens in spring 2021. Tenants who have already signed on include Keo Asian Cuisine and Tacos 4 Life.

Tags: 
Broken Arrow
Business and Entrepreneurship

