The next deputy mayor in Tulsa will be Amy Brown. Mayor Bynum elevated her to the post. he is currently the Deputy Chief of Staff in the mayor's office.

She will replace Michael Junk who will become Governor-Elect Stitt’s new Chief of Staff.

Brown is a TU grad and has worked for the city for the last decade. She has served as a council aide as well as a staffer for former mayor Kathy Taylor.

She will begin her new job in January.