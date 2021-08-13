Related Program: 
"Burn," How Metabolism Burns Calories (Encore)

  Aired Monday, August 9, 2021
Our guest is Herman Pontzer, an Associate Professor of Evolutionary Anthropology at Duke University and Associate Research Professor of Global Health at the Duke Global Health Institute. An well-known researcher in human energetics and evolution, he joins us to discuss his new book, "Burn: New Research Blows the Lid Off How We Really Burn Calories, Lose Weight, and Stay Healthy." The book draws on Pontzer's groundbreaking studies with hunter-gatherer tribes in order to show how exercise actually **doesn't** increase our metabolism. Instead, human beings generally burn calories within a very narrow range -- nearly 3,000 calories per day, no matter our activity level. The book thus offers, per a starred review in Kirkus, "an absorbing, instructive lesson for anyone concerned about their health."

 

