Bynum And Commission On The Status Of Women Launch Pledge Aimed At Closing Local Gender Pay Gap

By 36 minutes ago

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum is challenging local businesses to help close the city’s gender pay gap by signing a pay equity pledge.

The Tulsa Pay Equity Pledge was proposed by the Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women after the city audited its employee pay and found disparities.

Tulsa County women earn 84 cents to every dollar earned by men. Mayor’s Commission on the Status of Women Vice Chair Dr. Meg Morgan said employers taking the pledge promise to tackle a variety of contributing issues.

"One especially problematic practice employers do … is asking women for their salary history. Beyond that, we know that certain biases may lead to different practices when writing job ads, reviewing resumes or interviewing candidates for jobs, and the research shows less than half of women negotiate for their salary," Morgan said.

Bynum said part of achieving his goal of making Tulsa a world-class city is addressing pay disparity.

"Tulsa has to be a city of opportunity for everyone," Bynum said.

Hilti North America COO Karl Neumaier said it was easy for them to be among the first employers to sign the pledge.

"If we have a stronger community with more equitable communities, it creates a better environment for all of us in the business community when it comes to recruiting, developing and promoting women and other communities that we need to take care of right here in Tulsa, Oklahoma," Neumaier said.

When the pledge was announced Wednesday, 13 employers had signed it: Arvest Bank, BOK Financial, Hilti, Matrix Service Company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, Schnake Turnbo Frank, Selser Schafer Architects, TTCU, Tulsa County, Tulsa International Airport, Tulsa Regional Chamber and Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation/Mother Road Market.

Tags: 
City of Tulsa
G.T. Bynum
Pay gap

Related Content

Council Narrowly Approves Outgoing Tulsa County GOP Chair's Nomination To City Advisory Board

By Feb 25, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

 

Tulsa city councilors on Wednesday night approved outgoing Tulsa County GOP Chair Bob Jack’s nomination to an infrastructure board on a 5–4 vote.

Mayor G.T. Bynum’s nomination of the construction executive for the Infrastructure Development Advisory Board had been criticized by some councilors and citizens, in part because of disparaging comments about Black Lives Matter and north Tulsa he made last year. Councilor Kara Joy McKee said political parties aside, that’s why she couldn’t vote for Jack.

City Of Tulsa Asks Departments To Scale Back To Help With Expected FY22 Budget Shortfall

By Feb 24, 2021
Matt Trotter / KWGS

City of Tulsa departments have been asked to scale back their fiscal year 2022 plans 3% to help balance the budget.

CFO James Wagner said the city can’t repeat actions from this fiscal year, like using reserve funds and furloughing employees. Steps departments could take include eliminating vacant positions.

Wagner said whether that’s temporary or permanent should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

City Council Votes To Continue Mask Requirement Through April

By Jan 13, 2021
City of Tulsa

Tulsa's city council voted unanimously Wednesday night to extend the expiration date of the city's mask ordinance.

It requires people 10 and older to wear masks in public places and was set to expire at the end of the month. It will now be in effect until midnight April 30.

"This is so important to our city. We are not out of … our pandemic. Just because people are getting vaccinations does not mean this is over," Councilor Jeannie Cue said in a committee meeting Wednesday afternoon.