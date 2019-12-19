Bynum, Crime Prevention Network to Hold Town Halls on Police Chief Hiring

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and the nonprofit Crime Prevention Network will hold a series of town halls next month to get public feedback in the search for a new chief of police.

Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan is retiring Feb. 1, 2020. The forums will allow for public feedback on how Tulsans want the search to go and what they want to see in Tulsa's next police chief.

"Hiring the next chief of the Tulsa Police Department will be one of the most important decisions I make during my time as mayor. It is important to me that I hear from my fellow Tulsans what they hope to see in and from our next Chief of Police," Bynum said.

Four elected officials sent Bynum a letter this week calling for community involvement, specifically from black Tulsans, in the police chief hiring process.

Crime Prevention Network offers education and safety awareness and is involved in services like Alert Neighbors, Crime Stoppers, Generation Txt and Safe Escape.

"With safety as a priority for Tulsa Crime Prevention Network, we are thrilled to co-host the public discussions for Tulsa’s next chief of police with the City of Tulsa,” said Crime Prevention Network Executive Director Karen Gilbert. "We encourage those who value Tulsa to be a safer place to live, work and play to attend the town hall meetings."

The town halls will be Jan. 7 in Hardesty Library's Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E 93rd St.; Jan. 8 at Rudisill Library's Ancestral Hall, 1520 N Hartford Ave.; and Jan. 9 at the OU-Tulsa Learning Center, 4502 E 41st St. All meetings begin at 6 p.m.