Bynum Names Maj. Wendell Franklin Next Tulsa Police Chief

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Wednesday he has selected Maj. Wendell Franklin to be the city's next chief of police.

Franklin, 46, was one of four finalists chosen from a pool of seven internal candidates after two rounds of interviews. He participated in a community forum Friday night with the other finalists, Deputy Chiefs Jonathan Brooks, Eric Dalgleish and Dennis Larsen.

Franklin has been with the Tulsa Police Department nearly 25 years. His career began on patrol in north Tulsa before moving to narcotics. Franklin was promoted to sergeant at the Mingo Valley Division and spent time in TPD's Special Investigations Division. He's currently in charge of the Headquarters Division.