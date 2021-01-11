Bynum Not Extending Furloughs For City Of Tulsa Employees

After eight months, half-day furloughs every Friday have come to their expected end for hundreds of City of Tulsa employees.

The furloughs were implemented to help the city deal with with a $13 million budget shortfall. Mayor G.T. Bynum said current fiscal year revenue is staying within a range where extending the furloughs is not necessary, but he and the city council are gearing up for another budget shortfall in FY22.

"The goal for me — and I imagine for my colleagues on the council, too — is that we want to make those reductions and not do it through another furloughing. I think furloughs … are a necessary thing from an emergency standpoint, but they’re not a good, long-term budgetary option," Bynum said.

The furloughs were equal to a 10% pay cut. Emergency personnel, water and sewer crews, and trash collectors were not furloughed because they are not paid out of the general revenue fund.

When the city was dealing with the last major economic downturn in 2010, then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett laid off 360 employees, including 155 police officers.

"We are not in danger of that because we had non-sworn employees willing to sacrifice their pay, and then you had an administration and a city council that had spent the last four years building up our rainy day fund in good times to be able to weather out the bad times," Bynum said.

City of Tulsa Will Furlough Employees to Deal with Anticipated Budget Drop

By Apr 17, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

Updated April 17, 2:10 p.m.

The City of Tulsa will furlough around 1,000 employees for half-days every Friday beginning May 3 through the end of 2020.

Mayor G.T. Bynum said high unemployment and low oil prices are expected to cause a dramatic drop in sales tax collections, the city's only source of operating funds.

Much like during last year's spring storms when the city decided to warn people to brace for a flood event on par with 1986, officials decided it would be best to prepare now for the worst-case scenario.

Housing Policy Director Leaving City of Tulsa, Will Lead Local Work Against Homelessness

By Dec 30, 2020
City of Tulsa

The City of Tulsa’s housing policy director is leaving that job to make an interim role permanent.

Becky Gligo has been picked as the executive director of Housing Solutions, the organization leading work to end homelessness by members of the A Way Home for Tulsa Coalition. She’s led Housing Solutions on an interim basis the past 10 months while also working at the city.

Tulsa City Council Votes to Extend Deadline for South Tulsa/Jenks Funding Commitment

By Dec 14, 2020
Matt Trotter / KWGS

The Tulsa City Council wants to give the Muscogee (Creek) Nation two more years to decide whether it can commit $16 million dollars to building an Arkansas River Dam near 101st Street.

The deadline for that was Dec. 31 of this year. The council voted last week to extend the deadline to Dec. 31, 2022. Councilor Phil Lakin said the additional time will ensure everyone’s budgets have recovered from 2019’s spring floods and the coronavirus pandemic and will give Tulsa officials time to meet with Muscogee (Creek) officials about the matter.