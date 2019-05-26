Calm Today, But Storms & Flooding Are Not Over

Isolated thudnerstorms will remain possible across parts of northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas until around mid morning, but severe weather is not expected. Additional thunderstorms may move into parts of northeast Oklahoma from the west after midnight tonight. These storms are expected to be weakening as they move into the area, so severe weather will be unlikely. A strong upper level storm system will move across the central Plains Tuesday and Wednesday. Organized thunderstorm activity with this system will bring the potential for a significant severe weather and flooding threat. Thunderstorm potential will increase again next weekend as another system approaches, with a risk for severe weather and flooding once again.