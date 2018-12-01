Calmer Weather This Weekend... Then Possibly Ice

West to southwest winds will gust to near 30 miles an hour at times today. This will result in a limited fire danger across the area. A shallow cold airmass will move south into the area late this week. At the same time, an upper level storm system will approach the area from the southwest resulting in increasing precipitation potential late Thursday night and Friday. Rain or freezing rain appears to be the dominant precipitation type at this time depending on surface temperatures. The late week forecast will be refined in the coming days as details become more clear.