Tulsa Public Schools police are investigating an alleged social media threat against Will Rogers Junior High and High schools.

The district treats all threats as credible initially.

In a statement, the district urged families to talk to their kids about online posts, even made as jokes, and their possible consequences, which can range from suspension to criminal charges.

Threats or rumors can be reported by calling the TPS See. Hear. Share. hotline at 918-480-7233.