Carlos Moreno Offers "The Victory of Greenwood"

By 29 minutes ago
    Aired on Friday, July 30th.

Our guest is Carlos Moreno, a Tulsa-based graphic designer, researcher, and freelance writer who originally hails from California, and who's been living and working in Tulsa since the 1990s. Moreno joins us to discuss his new book, "The Victory of Greenwood." This volume presents a novel and engrossing history of Tulsa's Greenwood community by offering more than 20 different biographical portraits of such key "Black Wall Street" figures as John and Loula Williams, B.C. Franklin, the Rev. Ben H. Hill, Edwin McCabe, George Monroe, and various others. These are remarkable individuals who made, established, re-made, and re-established the Greenwood district -- and who thrived, each and all of them, before, during, and after the infamous Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921.

