Carnegie Elementary Closed Thursday Because Of Staff Absences But COVID Quarantines Not The Issue

Tulsa Public Schools' Carnegie Elementary closed Thursday because of multiple staff absences.

TPS cannot ask employees why they call out, but a district spokeswoman said the closure is not because of the absent staff members needing to be in quarantine because of close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The opening bell at Carnegie, which offers pre-K through fifth grade, is at 7:30 a.m. Parents reported receiving notifications about Thursday's closure around 7:20 a.m.

A letter sent to parents Thursday said if there is a longer suspension of in-person learning, families will have an opportunity to pick up Chromebooks and chargers for their students. Administrators will make a decision by 4 p.m. about whether the school can be open Friday.

Carnegie students' free breakfasts and lunches can be picked up by appointment only from the Ross Child Nutrition Center, 8934 E Latimer St. Contact 918-833-8670 or cns@tulsaschools.org to arrange for meal pick-up.