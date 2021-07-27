As The CDC Reconsiders Masks, A Neighboring City Declares A Mask Mandate

The current COVID-19 spike in northeast Oklahoma is attributed to an outbreak in Missouri, and public health officials have said Oklahoma isn’t far behind Missouri in terms of cases.

Yesterday, the mayor of St. Louis, Tishaura O. Jones, announced the city of about 300,000 was reinstating its mask mandate.

“At the urging of local health experts, with the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force, County Executive Dr. Sam Page and I took action by instating a mask mandate to stop the spread of COVID-19. As of yesterday, the CDC is considering doing the same,” Jones said at a press conference in St. Louis.

The mandate is for indoor spaces and people over the age of five regardless of vaccination status.

Not everyone agrees with the move. Tim Fitch of the St. Louis County Council said the mandate was unilateral and sudden.

Fitch said his objection isn’t about the use of masks, but about the authority behind the decision.

“The conversation we’re having on the county council, and we’ll have tomorrow night is: does the county executive or his public health director have the authority to issue these mandates?”

On June 26th, the CDC reported 2,906 new cases of COVID-19 in the state of Missouri.