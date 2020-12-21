As the CDC Warns Against Travel, Oklahoma Tries to Lure Tourists

By 29 minutes ago

A 30-second tourism ad featuring Gov. Kevin Stitt has been showing in several nearby states since mid-November. The CDC has advised against travel during the holiday season.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended postponing holiday travel to avoid catching COVID-19, and that advice stands.

The same day the CDC made that announcement in mid-November, the state of Oklahoma launched a new tourism ad campaign featuring Gov. Kevin Stitt in Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri and Texas, and on digital platforms.

"Today, we all need a place that offers hope. Oklahoma is open to the challenge. We are open with new, exciting places to explore safely. We’re open with amazing meals in safe surroundings. We’re open to living, learning and dreaming under wide-open skies," Stitt says in the ad, which shows destinations across the state. "I’m Gov. Kevin Stitt from the great state of Oklahoma. I’d like to extend an open invitation to unexpected adventures, because here in Oklahoma, the possibilities are wide open."

As of Monday morning, a YouTube video of that ad had more than 117,000 views.

The governor’s office said the campaign was in motion before the CDC updated its travel guidance and that the state’s $9.6 billion tourism industry has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Oklahoma used to require some out-of-state visitors to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival but no longer has travel restrictions. People entering the state from areas with substantial community spread are advised to wear masks and limit participating in indoor gatherings for 10 to 14 days.

Stitt often encourages people to take precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, but his response to the pandemic has prioritized reopening businesses to the full extent and keeping them open.

This weekend, Forbes ranked Oklahoma as the ninth-riskiest state to visit during Christmas, citing the lack of a statewide mask mandate and high infection and test positivity rates as risk factors. 

Tags: 
Travel / Tourism
Governor Stitt
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)

Related Content

Some Rural Lawmakers Unhappy with New Entrance Fees at Oklahoma State Parks

By Aug 28, 2020
Visit McCurtain County

Entrance fees introduced at 22 Oklahoma state parks in June have displeased some lawmakers.

They were the subject of an interim study this week, and representatives of impoverished districts complained their constituents are being shut out of their main source of entertainment.

Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Executive Director Jerry Winchester said the fees are necessary to keep the park system from falling into total disrepair. Winchester said the agency needs $40 million a year to maintain $1 billion in assets, but they’ve been spending $10 million.

Bars Sue Stitt Over COVID Curfew Order, Granted Temporary Restraining Order From Enforcement

By Dec 18, 2020
Youtube/ Gov. Kevin Stitt

UPDATE at 5:15 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 18: A judge granted plaintiffs a temporary restraining order in this case. This story has been updated to include that development and reaction from the governor and the ABLE Commission.

A group of bar owners filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kevin Stitt Thursday, saying his executive order that in-person service stop at 11:00 p.m. each night in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 is onerous, unlawful and outside the bounds of his authority.

State and Tulsa County Hit New Active Case Highs with Weekend Surge in COVID Cases

By 14 hours ago
Food and Drug Administration

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 9,078 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, including a new one-day record of 4,970 on Sunday.

The state has 260,838 total cases.

Tulsa County saw 1,857 new cases over the weekend. Its total now stands at 43,673, second to Oklahoma County's 53,080.