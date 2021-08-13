Census Data Shows Oklahoma Has Become Less White, More Urban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Like much of the country, Oklahoma is less white and more urban and suburban than it was 10 years ago, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The percentage of people in Oklahoma who identify as white alone, not Hispanic or Latino, dropped from 68.7% in 2010 to 60.8% in 2020, while those who identify as Hispanic or Latino jumped from 8.9% to 11.9% during the same time period and remained the second-largest racial or ethnic group in the state.

The third largest racial group in Oklahoma is now those who identify as two or more races, but not Hispanic or Latino, which represents 9.4% of Oklahomans

Overall, Oklahoma’s population increased from 3.75 million in 2010 to 3.95 million in 2020, although the growth was not enough to gain an sixth congressional seat.

The numbers released on Thursday will be used by state lawmakers to redraw Oklahoma’s five congressional districts, all of which are currently held by Republicans. The Legislature is expected to convene a special session in the fall to approve the new districts.

Continuing a trend that’s been taking place for several decades, Oklahoma’s population is continuing to shift from rural communities to urban and suburban areas.

Canadian County, just east of Oklahoma City, was the fastest growing county in Oklahoma, jumping from 115,541 people in 2010 to 154,405 in 2020, an increase of more than 30%. The percentage of people who identify as white in Canadian County dropped from nearly 80% in 2010 to 70% in 2020, while the percentage who identify as Hispanic or Latino increased from 6.7% to 10.6% during the same time period. The next five fastest growing counties were McClain (20.7% increase), Logan (18.4%), Cleveland (15.6%), Tulsa (10.9%) and Oklahoma (10.8%).

Counties that lost population were scattered throughout rural Oklahoma, with Blaine County in western Oklahoma losing nearly 27% of its population from 2010 to 2020.

Related Content

City Of Tulsa Redistricting Commission Starts Its Work

The redistricting process began in earnest Friday for the City of Tulsa.

The five-member Election District Commission charged with redrawing city council districts based on the 2020 census met for the first time. The commission is made up of two Republicans, John Eagleton and Rick Westcott; two Democrats, Sharon King Davis and Joe Williams; and one independent, Susan Neal. Eagleton, Neal, Westcott and Williams are former city councilors.

Census Data: Oklahoma Retains Its 5 US House Seats, Population Grew Less Than Nation As A Whole

Oklahoma held on to its five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, according to the Census Bureau’s first release of data from the 2020 population count.

The state gained fewer than 200,000 residents over the past 10 years, a 5.5% population growth. That’s lower than the nation’s 7.4% population growth, the second-lowest rate in history.

Oklahoma wasn’t close to adding or losing a seat in Congress.

Diverse Team Key To Tulsa Metro Census Outreach, Official Says

The city of Tulsa's director of community partnerships said Friday that diversity has been crucial to efforts to geting residents counted in the lead-up to the Sept. 30 deadline.

"We've been doing everything we can to get the count up throughout the Tulsa metro area," said Kyle Ofori, during a Friday meeting with the state's Complete Count Committee which he attended virtually. The director of the U.S. Census Bureau, Steven Dillingham, attended the meeting in person during a visit to Oklahoma on a tour of states as the deadline approaches.