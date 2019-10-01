Chamber Visits Twin Cities

The Tulsa Regional Chamber leads a delegation of approximately 100 community leaders on a three-day trip to the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-Saint Paul. Intercity Visits are an opportunity for Chamber members and staff, elected officials, business leaders, educational administrators, young professionals and regional partners to gather ideas and insights from cities overcoming challenges similar to those facing the Tulsa region.

This will be the tenth such trip, which takes place in a different city each year. Past Intercity Visits have included in-depth looks at topics ranging from river development, tourism, regional branding, workforce and diversity.