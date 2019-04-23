Changes Ahead for Life Flight

The operator of Life Flight, Air Methods, announced that after a review and analysis of its operations, it will no longer maintain four of its bases in Oklahoma: Tulsa Life Flight 1 in Keefeton, Tulsa Life Flight 3 at Riverside, MediFlight of Oklahoma 1 in Chickasha, MediFlight of Oklahoma 2 in Seminole.

Air Methods will continue to cover the service area with other Air Methods air medical aircraft to include our AirKids program associated with the Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Tulsa Life Flight 5 in McAlester, Tulsa Life Flight 2 in Pryor, and Mediflight 5 in Stillwater.in including:

- AirKids 1 in Oklahoma City, which will continue to serve the Chickasha/Grady County area for neonatal trips. Other air medical providers will also cover the region;

- Tulsa Life Flight 5 aircraft in McAlester will provide coverage for the Keefeton region;

- Tulsa Life Flight 2 in Pryor will provide IFT NICU flights to the Riverside region;

- Tulsa Life Flight 5 in McAlester, which will cover the Seminole region.

The cost of this around-the-clock readiness averages nearly $3 million per year for each air base, according to a cost study prepared for the Association of Air Medical Services. Approximately 85% percent of costs are fixed costs associated with operating an air base, giving companies little leeway in reducing costs on their own.