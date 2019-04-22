Changes Ahead for the Stroud Travel Plaza

Changes are ahead for the Turner Turnpike midway center. The Turnpike Authority’s Jack Damrill says the McDonald’s plaza at Stroud will be reconfigured from a single center into two.

There will be a service station, convenience store and a McDonald’s both directions, rather than a single travel plaza between the east-and-west bound lanes. With the speed limit and traffic flow increasing, Damrill says it is too dangerous to have traffic enter-and-exit the plaza from the fast lanes.

Work has already started on the new eastbound center. It will be located east of Chandler. The westbound center will stay at the current location, but the roadway will be reconfigured.