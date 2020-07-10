Cherokee Nation Cultural Sites Delay Reopening Plans Due To Virus Trends

The Cherokee Nation has announced the postponement of the reopening of its cultural sites, originally planned to begin this month, due to the current trends in the local coronavirus outbreak.

"In coordination with the tribe’s phased reopening plans and the recently announced delay of phase three, all tribal museums, welcome centers, retail operations and the Cherokee Heritage Center will begin to reopen in August," Cherokee Nation said in a statement.

“We remain committed to the health and welfare of our employees, guests and the communities we serve,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “These are unprecedented times and we must continue to strategically adapt our plans as conditions warrant. We look forward to safely reopening these sites in the near future.”

Cherokee Nation said that when the sites do reopen, face masks will be required by all visitors and staff, and measures like limited occupancy and enhanced sanitization will also be taken.