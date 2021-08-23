Cherokee Nation, Spartan College Strike Formal Education Agreement

Spartan College Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development Dan Bregman (seated, left) and Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed a formal education partnership between the two entities in Tahlequah last week.
Cherokee Nation and Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology have entered into a formal education agreement.

The partnership will help Cherokee Nation citizens access training for careers as pilots or aviation technicians. Spartan Executive Vice President Dan Bregman said there’s a definite need for pilots, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.

"Almost all of the airlines are canceling flights or are not adding flights because they just don’t have the staff. And so, if there’s ever been a time to get involved in the aviation industry, that time is now," Bregman said in a video announcing the partnership.

A 2020 survey by Boeing estimates North America needs 129,000 new commercial pilots in the next two decades.

Spartan Director of Education Cecil Cummings, a Cherokee citizen, said rapidly advancing technology means there are a lot more opportunities in aviation than flying of fixing airplanes.

"Flying cars, drones — I mean, drones are becoming a huge part of normal, everyday life. The need is so great that it's hard to keep up with," Cummings said in a video announcing the partnership.

Spartan will work directly with Sequoyah High School to introduce Cherokee youths to the aviation industry, as well as reaching out to high school graduates who may still be looking for a career.

"Cherokee Nation has a commitment to education, and as our deputy chief reminds me all the time, we need to look at the whole of education. College education, vocational training, any career path that can get a Cherokee into a job so that he or she can live in the community that they want to, lead a good quality of life," Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said in a video announcing the partnership.

Cherokee Nation and Spartan College signed the agreement on Thursday in Tahlequah. Because of COVID-19 precautions, it was not open to the public or reporters.

Tags: 
Cherokee Nation
Spartan College
Aviation and aerospace

Related Content

US Senate Committee Advances Native Language Bill Named For Cherokee Linguist Durbin Feeling

By Aug 9, 2021
Courtesy

A U.S. Senate committee advanced a pair of bills last week to help preserve Native languages, including one named for a renowned Cherokee linguist.

Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz is a co-author of S.1402, the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act. It would direct the president to keep tabs on agencies’s compliance with existing law recognizing Natives's right to use their own language and implement surveys of revitalization programs every five years to see where resources are needed most.

Clothing Assistance Payments Of $150 Available To Cherokee Citizen K-12 Students

By Jul 19, 2021
Cherokee Nation

Applications are scheduled to open Tuesday for Cherokee Nation's clothing assistance program, which provides $150 for new clothes for school-aged Cherokee citizens.

Aerospace Firm in Broken Arrow Adding 80 Jobs for Work on Recently Awarded Defense Contracts

By Nov 23, 2020

A Broken Arrow–based maker of flight simulators is looking for dozens of new workers after winning another round of multimillion-dollar military contracts.

CymSTAR LLC needs 80 new employees for its coming work on simulators to train pilots on the Air Force’s upgraded A-10 planes and its aging E-4B, a 747 dubbed the "Doomsday plane" that serves as a command center when the president is out of the White House. The E-4B is getting too old for training runs.