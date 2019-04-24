Child Killed in Tulsa Hit and Run

It was a horrifying scene on Riverside Drive in Tulsa last evening. A five year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car while riding a rented scooter. The driver of the car sped away.

The fatality hit-and-run happened about 8:30 last night near the Gathering Place. It was witnessed by dozens of people.

Police sealed off 31st and Riverside Drive while it conducted its investigation. The child was rushed to St-Francis Hospital, but later died. The child's mother was with him at the time of the crash. She was apparently uninjured.

Police have recovered the suspected car and are now looking for a person of interest.