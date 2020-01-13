Chili Bowl Nationals are Underway

The annual Chili Bowl Midget Racing Nationals are back at the Tulsa Fairgrounds. NASCAR Racing Team owner Tony Stewart says the annual dirt track event is a favorite for fans across the nation and internationally. The races, the biggest of their kind in the world are tied to Tulsa in a contract through the foreseeable future. It means an estimated $33-million a year to the Tulsa area.

Nearly 360 drivers from 40 states and Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom are participating this year. Racing is under the roof at Expo Center through Saturday.