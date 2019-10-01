Chris Paul Happy to Return to OKC

Chris Paul is happy to be back where his professional career began.

Paul started his career in Oklahoma City with the Hornets when they relocated after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He was rookie of the year during the 2005-06 season, the first of two years he spent in Oklahoma City.

Now he’s 34, a nine-time All-Star who came back to where it all started by way of a trade that sent Thunder cornerstone Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets in exchange.

Paul still has fond memories of the community that welcomed him to the NBA.

“The people here, the fans here, make this city what it is,” he said. “It’s crazy. Our life comes full circle. Now I have two kids. To bring them out here — they came out here this weekend to see me, them and my wife — it’s cool to give them perspective because it changes.”