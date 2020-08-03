Citing Pandemic's Toll on Families, State to Spend $15M of CARES Act Funds to Open Community Centers

By 11 minutes ago

Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on Monday the state will spend $15 million of its federal coronavirus relief funds to support privately run Community HOPE Centers.
Credit Governor's office

Oklahoma will spend $15 million from its share of federal coronavirus relief funding toward establishing Community HOPE Centers across the state to help families in areas where schools are not open full time.

Gov. Kevin Stitt made the announcement Monday at Templo de Alabanza in Oklahoma City, which will be the site of the first Community HOPE Center.

Templo de Alabanza Operations Director Rachel Ramirez said as soon as she heard local schools wouldn’t bring students back until at least November, she knew something needed to be done.

“I knew that there was so many families, especially in my community, that were essential workers and who were going to need help, maybe can’t afford child care or the achievement gap is going to be even larger,” Ramirez said.

The state will work with existing organizations to open the Community HOPE Centers, which will offer kids access to mental health professionals, social workers, meals and the internet for distance learning programs Monday through Friday.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County CEO Teena Belcik said families need additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When kids returned for our limited summer program, what we discovered was a more profound academic gap than we had anticipated and, in some instances, cases of significant childhood trauma,” Belsic said.

The state hopes to set up 31 HOPE Centers and reach 4,000 kids by the end of the year.

Tags: 
COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
CARES Act
Governor Stitt

Related Content

Horn Sees At Least Some Bipartisan Agreement In Virus Relief Package Negotiations

By 11 hours ago
Twitter / @RepKendraHorn

U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma's lone Congressional Democrat, said that while the two parties in Congress don't see eye-to-eye on much, there is some level of consensus on what should be included in the next coronavirus relief package.

"The areas that I think there is strong, bipartisan agreement is in the need to continue to fund research — research on vaccine development, treatment, PPE and other critical resources for our health care community, as well as funding for state and local governments, because we know the toll," Horn said on a virtual town hall event on Friday.

Tulsa County Could Use CARES Act Funds to Help Schools Acquire PPE

By Jul 13, 2020
Oklahoma Watch

Some of Tulsa County’s $114 million in federal coronavirus relief funds may go toward getting personal protective equipment to area school districts before students and teachers potentially return to classrooms next month.

"We think that it’s of vital importance to make sure that we’re allowing for them to have to proper equipment they need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 heading into the fall," said Tulsa Area Emergency Manager Joe Kralicek.

Oklahoma CARES Act Funds Designated for Eviction, Small Business Relief Grants

By Jun 19, 2020

Some of Oklahoma's $1.2 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding is going toward grant programs to help struggling small businesses and families facing eviction.

A small business relief program is getting $100 million, with 20% allocated for businesses owned by people of color. Governor’s Minority Business Council Chair David Castillo said that will help a woman he knows who had to lay off almost all of her restaurant staff and nearly shut down as the pandemic cut into her business.