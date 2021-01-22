City Accepting Applications From Nonprofits For $6.5 Million In Pandemic Grants

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Thursday that applications are open for up to $6.5 million in grants for nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When you think about the work that Tulsa's nonprofit community has done through this pandemic, it's extraordinary, and at the city of Tulsa, the city council and I want to make sure that they have the resources they need to continue and, hopefully, enhance that work," Bynum said at a virtual press conference Thursday morning.

In a press release, the city said the grants will be awarded for projects that do at least one of the following: "support Tulsans’ personal and financial health, development and resilience; enable the secure resumption of economic or community activity; or seed the creation, stability and growth of emerging industries and occupations to build a stronger economic base."

“In distributing COVID-19 funds, it is important Tulsans have a voice in identifying community needs and developing programs,” City Council Chair Vanessa Hall-Harper said in a statement. “This RFP [request for proposals] process not only gives our local organizations that are small and sometimes forgotten, a direct role in this process but also offers training, so that all organizations have an equitable opportunity to share their ideas and access funds.”

The city will host a webinar with more information for nonprofit representatives on Thursday, Jan. 28, at noon. Applications are due by Feb. 19, with awards expected to be announced by mid-March. Applicants must be registered as 501(c)3 organizations with the state of Oklahoma.

According to the city's website, Tulsa has received a total of $41.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funding, with $23.4 million allocated and $18.4 million remaining.