City Council in No Rush to Increase Tulsa Park Fees

Tulsa City Council is not ready to pull the trigger on proposed park fee increases.

The Park and Recreation Department proposes raising fees for some day camps, pools and facility rentals, along with implementing a non-resident surcharge averaging 25 percent. Park Director Anna America said the changes will bring Tulsa more in line with what other entities charge and help pay for raises the mayor and council want in the new city budget.

"The recommended changes here we’re estimating will generate about — and we think we’re being pretty conservative there — but about $50,000 additional. So, that’s a position in parks," America said.

Under the proposal, day camp, gym and room rental fees at Hicks, Reed and Whiteside would go up, but they would stay the same at Lacy. America said the new fee schedule tries to have higher-income areas subsidize lower-income ones.

Councilor Phil Lakin said he’d rather have no fee differences and address inequality in park access in the city budget.

"I don’t feel like the city should be in the position of making determinations for families who may not have enough depending, on where they live in the city, where they have to go or whether or not they get to go," Lakin said.

Councilor Connie Dodson said most kids throughout the city qualify for free or reduced lunch at school.

"Those that can afford higher rates often go elsewhere. They go to some of the more private programs. They go to, oftentimes, private schools," Dodson said.

The park board signed off on the proposed fee, but they require council approval. Councilors did not have the park fees on this week's regular agenda.

The Park and Recreation Department is also working on an in-depth evaluation of its fee structure and expects to present that to the mayor and council in the fall.