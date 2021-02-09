City Crews Preparing For More Icy Road Conditions Tuesday Night

By 1 hour ago
    City of Tulsa

City of Tulsa crews are gearing up to treat roadways for another round of freezing rain and icy conditions beginning Tuesday night.

Terry Ball, director of streets and stormwater, told reporters Tuesday morning that 39 salt and brine trucks responded to Monday's weather event and crews are working 24 hours a day.

"You know, nobody really likes the 24 hours when we start doing it, but we're used to it," Ball said. "The group is the same one that also responds to, like, when we've had flood events in recent history. So it's just one of those that you sort of get that going and once you're in the routine of it you just keep working through it until you're done."

"The roads are in good shape right now as far as the arterials," Ball said. "We will be actually starting to prep the trucks, go through them, check for any issues, clean them up and get ready for the next forecasted event, which the National Weather Service is showing could start as early as midnight tonight."

The National Weather Service forecasts more frigid weather this week, with wind chills as low as 15 degrees below zero possible by Saturday.

The city is advising residents to keep taps running, open cabinet doors below sinks and cover outdoor faucets to prevent frozen pipes. Pets should also be brought indoors.

The city is operating two 24-hour-a-day warming shelters for anyone in need, at the John 3:16 Mission at 506 N. Cheyenne and the Salvation Army Center of Hope at 102 N. Denver.

Tags: 
Winter weather
National Weather Service

