City To Erase 'Black Lives Matter' Message Painted On North Greenwood Avenue

By 1 hour ago
  • The Black Lives Matter message on North Greenwood Avenue on Juneteenth, 2020.
    Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Greenwood's proclamation that "BLACK LIVES MATTER" will be erased from the road surface by the city of Tulsa.

In a Wednesday meeting of the Tulsa City Council's committee on urban and economic development, councilors, attorneys and a representative from City Hall discussed what to do about the painting, which was done without a city permit.

The discussion was raised by Councilor Cass Fahler, who said that pro-police groups have inquired about the legality of painting their own message -- "BACK THE BLUE" -- on some other block in Tulsa. 

Attorney Mark Swiney of the city's legal department said roads shouldn't be used for messaging in this fashion.

"My suggestion would be, if you wanted to paint a slogan or some kind of a political statement, do that on private property. You do that on the wall of your house, you know, make a mural," Swiney said. 

"It's really not appropriate and it's not allowed to put it on the street surface."

Jack Blair, chief of staff to Mayor G.T. Bynum, said the removal "won't be popular," but that he didn't see any other options. 

A City Hall spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that the administration does not know when the removal will take place.

Tags: 
Black Lives Matter
Juneteenth
Greenwood District
george floyd

Related Content

Tulsa County DA Says No Charges For Truck Driver From Highway Protest Incident

By Jul 24, 2020
Chris Polansky / KWGS News

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced Thursday that his office will not be pursuing charges against the driver of a truck who drove through a crowd on I-244 during a protest on May 31st.

Social Justice Nonprofits Pay $1.4M In Bonds For OKC Black Lives Matter Protesters

By Jul 11, 2020
Facebook / Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City’s local Black Lives Matter chapter posted a total of $1.4 million in cash bonds to release four protesters from jail who were arrested and charged with various crimes during demonstrations against police brutality and racism.

With help from the National Bail Fund Network, Black Lives Matter paid a $750,000 bond to release Eric Christopher Ruffin on Thursday.

Trump Rally on Juneteenth in Tulsa Called 'Slap in the Face'

By Jun 12, 2020

Black community and political leaders are calling on President Donald Trump to at least change the date of an Oklahoma rally kick-starting his return to public campaigning, saying that holding the event on Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in America, is a “slap in the face.”

Trump campaign officials discussed in advance the possible reaction to the Juneteenth date, but there are no plans to change it despite fierce blowback.