City Issues Voluntary Boil Advisory Order For Residents, Businesses Impacted By Water Disruptions

By 3 minutes ago
  • City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Department Director Clayton Edwards in a Friday video announcing the city's voluntary boil advisory order.
    City of Tulsa

The city of Tulsa on Friday issued guidance recommending residents and businesses impacted by recent major disruptions to municipal water service boil water before consumption after their service resumes.

"Due to water line breaks and experienced low or no water pressure in the water system and the potential for contamination as a result, the drinking water supplied by City of Tulsa may be unsafe for human consumption," the order reads. "A voluntary, precautionary boil advisory is issued for customers who experienced service interruptions this week."

City officials said the recommendation applies to any customers who lost water service entirely, experienced very low water pressure or whose water is or was discolored.

"This advisory will remain in effect for at least 72 hours or until the water system says the water is safe to drink again, whichever comes later," the city said in a release.

The city said it was issuing the order after consultation with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality. Officials said no safety issues had been observed in the city's water, and that the voluntary order was issued out of an abundance of caution. 

For more information on the order, including specific recommendations for food service establishments and a frequently asked questions list, click here.

