City of Tulsa Establishes Trust Fund to Help Close Gap in Affordable Housing Stock

By 24 minutes ago

Credit Pixabay

The City of Tulsa has established a major piece of its four-year strategy to address a shortage of affordable housing.

It seeded an affordable housing trust fund with $4 million from a downtown revolving loan fund and has set a goal of raising up to $20 million. City Housing Policy Director Becky Gligo said that won’t cover all 4,000 units needed.

"What I view $20 million as is a proof case of how this can be effective, but we’ll need we’ll need far more than that. The analysis that was recently done in the Downtown and Surrounding Neighborhood Housing Study showed that we could get anywhere from about 850 to 1,000 affordable units out of it if leveraged properly," Gligo said.

Officials are hoping private donations bring the fund to $20 million over the next two years, entirely in local funding. A contribution from the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation has the fund total at nearly $7 million.

To date, federal funds have played a big role in Tulsa housing projects.

"But they also come with a lot of compliance requirements, there are people that are highly vulnerable that simply don’t qualify for federal funds. There’s a lot of administrative burden that can come with applying for those federal funds," Gligo said.

Plans call for 70% of the fund to go toward preserving and building housing, 15% toward landlord incentives, 14% toward direct rental assistance and 1% toward administrative costs.

A housing study showed the greatest demand in and around downtown Tulsa is for units with rents under $1,700 a month.

Tags: 
City of Tulsa
Affordable housing
Real Estate and Housing

Related Content

Eviction in Tulsa: An Update

By Jun 11, 2020

The current pandemic has brought keen economic hardship, of course, to a vast number of individials and families within various levels of American society. Given that so many folks who rent a house or apartment in our community now require extra time to acquire their unemployment checks and/or federal benefits, the Tulsa City Council voted unanimously last night to ask Gov. Stitt for a statewide moratorium on evictions. In addition to this, Tulsa County has historically had one of the highest rates of eviction in the country.

Stitt Vetoes Proposed Cut to Affordable Housing Tax Credit

By May 19, 2020

Oklahoma’s affordable housing tax credit will not be touched going into next fiscal year.

Gov. Kevin Stitt has vetoed House Bill 2760, which would have cut its annual cap from $4 million to $2 million.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma Chief Housing Officer Greg Shinn said Stitt’s veto message correctly noted cutting the incentive would not provide more money for the state budget until fiscal year 2023.

Downtown Housing Study Recommends More Support from City of Tulsa to Meet Demand

By Jul 8, 2020
City-Data.com

Updated July 27, 1:05 p.m. with a link to the study. 

The City of Tulsa has its playbook for how to help add thousands of housing units in and around downtown.

The downtown housing study recommends seven strategies to help boost the stock of rental and for-sale housing, especially for less than $2,000 a month.