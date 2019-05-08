Classical Tulsa Encore: Announcing Tulsa’s 2019-20 Concert Season

Spring is already upon us, which means it’s time for Tulsa’s classical music institutions to set their programs for next season. Whether you have season tickets to the Tulsa Opera or it is on your bucket list to attend a Tulsa Ballet performance, there is something for eveyrone right here in our hometown. Here’s an overview of what you can look forward to hearing next season:

Tulsa Opera presents three operas in 2019-20: Georges Bizet’s Carmen (Oct 25 & 27), Giacomo Puccini’s Madama Butterfly (Feb 28 & Mar 1) and Emmeline, a 1996 opera by Tulsa Opera Artistic Director Tobias Picker, based on the book by Judith Rossner (May 1 & 3), that tells a tale of family secrets and intrigue in small-town Maine.

Tulsa Ballet offers five ballets in their 2019-20 season, in addition to their annual holiday production of Tchaikovsky’s beloved classic, The Nutcracker. Three of these ballets will feature the musicians of the Tulsa Symphony: Adolphe Adam’s Giselle (Oct 31–Nov 3), plus Dorothy & the Prince of Oz (Feb 13-16) and Vendetta: A Mafia Story (Mar 26-29).

Signature Symphony at TCC is presenting five classics and five pops concerts on their 2019-20 season, celebrating their fifth season with Music Director Andrés Franco with a series of Fifth Symphonies by Tchaikovsky (Sep 28), Shostakovich (Jan 25), and Beethoven (Mar 14). Of particular note is the what might be the Tulsa premiere of Gustav Mahler’s Das Lied von der Erde (The Song of the Earth), an orchestral song cycle based on German translations of Chinese poetry, with mezzo-soprano Clara Osowski and tenor John David Nevergall (Apr 25).

Tulsa Symphony has announced a colorful 2019-20 season of six classics concerts, four chamber concerts at the Fly Loft plus the live score to Star Wars (Mar 14) and an evening with folk singer Arlo Guthrie (May 15). Season highlights include an opening-night performance of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto with Rachel Barton Pine (Sep 14), the unique pairing of Mozart’s C-minor Piano Concerto, featuring pianist Robin Sutherland, and the brash Concerto for Orchestra by Polish composer Witold Lutosławski (Nov 16) plus Sarah Coburn singing Richard Strauss’s enigmatic Four Last Songs (Jan 11).

Chamber Music Tulsa celebrates its 66th season on Route 66 in 2019-20 with six concert weekends with visiting ensembles, plus special performances by the Parthenia Viol Consort (Jan 5) and the Akropolis Wind Quintet (Apr 23). CMT’s standout concert weekends include the music of Jennifer Higdon, Joan Tower and the Italian Renaissance with the American Brass Quintet (Sep 21-22), Valerie Coleman’s new Langston Hughes-inspired work with the McGill-McHale Trio (Mar 6-8) and the return of the Miró Quartet with a brand-new piece by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts (Apr 4-5).

It’s already shaping up to be an exciting season, with even more concerts yet to be announced. Tune in to Classical Tulsa each Friday at noon on 88.7 KWTU HD1 to keep up with all the live music being made right here in Tulsa! You can also listen online here!