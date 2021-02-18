Related Programs: 
Classical Tulsa Podcast: New Music from Lara Downes

By Jason Heilman 30 minutes ago
  • Pianist Lara Downes and her new EP, Remember Me To Harlem
    Pianist Lara Downes and her new EP, Remember Me To Harlem
    Courtesy Lara Downes

On this Classical Tulsa Podcast, Jason Heilman speaks (via Zoom) with pianist Lara Downes. One of America's most versatile and compelling recording artists, Lara had an especially busy 2020, releasing three albums, hosting an interview series for NPR Music, and founding a new record label, Rising Sun Music. In this interview, Lara discusses all of her recent endeavors and gives us the stories behind the music on her latest EP, “Remember Me To Harlem”, which was recently featured on Classical 88.7's weekly music showcase, Classical Tulsa.

Tags: 
Classical Tulsa
Podcast
Classical Music
Piano Music
NPR Music

To call pianist Lara Downes “busy” is an understatement. In just the past year, she’s released three albums, including one of my favorite new releases of 2020, Florence Price Piano Discoveries. She also launched a new interview series for NPR Music, Amplify, where she hosts revealing conversations with compelling music makers, like clarinetist Anthony McGill and the multitalented Rhiannon Giddens.

What does it mean to be an American? And who gets to define the American experience? These are questions we often ask ourselves, particularly around the inauguration of a new president, but they’ve taken on a new urgency in light of recent events. 

This fall, you’ll have the chance to learn even more about some of the greatest works of classical music, as our Masterworks in 10 Minutes or Less podcast returns for its second season. Starting next week, you can my hear bite-sized audio introductions to six of the pieces on Chamber Music Tulsa’s streaming and live 2020-21 season, complete with a quick historical background and highlights from the musical themes. 

In addition to the weekly show, you can also enjoy the Classical Tulsa Podcast. It spotlights upcoming local concert performances through extended interviews with the music-makers themselves. Hosted by Jason Heilman.

