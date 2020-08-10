"Clean: The New Science of Skin" on ST Medical Monday

Recent research on oral cancer made headlines — and raised concerns — when scientists reported that poor dental hygiene and excessive use of mouthwash containing alcohol could increase the risk of the disease.

Each year, some 40,000 Americans — and upward of 640,000 people worldwide — are diagnosed with oral cancer, which can occur in the tongue, the floor of the mouth, the gum and the cheek. Deaths from oral cancer in the U.S. last year were estimated at 7,890.