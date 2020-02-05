Clothing Retailer H&M to Open Store in Woodland Hills Mall

Global fashion retailer H&M will open a Tulsa store in Woodland Hills Mall this fall, according to a news release from the company.

It will be H&M's second store in Oklahoma. The company opened its first in Oklahoma City's Quail Springs Mall in September 2015.

The new roughly 17,000-square foot Tulsa H&M store will carry clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate "store within a store" sections for accessories. The Woodland Hills Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.

The company estimates it will need 20 employees in Tulsa. It has more than 16,000 workers in the U.S.

Besides offering lower-cost apparel, H&M is forging an identity as a brand focused on sustainability. In 2013, H&M launched an in-store clothing recycling project and was the first global fashion company to implement such a program.

In 2019 alone, H&M U.S. diverted more than 4.3 million pounds of unwanted textiles from landfills.

The first U.S. H&M store opened nearly 20 years ago. The company now has 565 U.S. locations.